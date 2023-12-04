Reader’s Opinion | Payment delays weaken the competitiveness of small companies

Large companies treat small companies in their subcontracting chains as their banks, using long payment periods of up to 60 or 90 days.

Finns companies and the business world want to be at the forefront of promoting the transition to clean energy and responsibility in business operations. In terms of responsibility, the focus is often on human rights and diversity, and often because then it is known that the household is in good condition and measures can be avoided.

In this case, however, you won’t see nearby flaws. One such disadvantage is that large companies treat small businesses in their subcontracting chains as their banks, using long payment periods of up to 60 or 90 days. Such a procedure cannot be considered responsible or promoting the green transition, on the contrary. Late payments cause bankruptcies, and long payment times weaken the growth and competitiveness of small businesses. If payments were to speed up, a large number of companies would improve their performance in terms of sustainability and the green transition.

Short payment times are the benefit of everyone and society as a whole in the long term, when money circulates efficiently in society. Therefore, it would be important to get the 30-day payment time limit proposed by the EU Commission into effect without delay. This would lead to simpler, fairer and more transparent pricing and increased competition.

Shorter payment times are also an advantage for large companies in the long term, because large companies get their financing more cheaply than small companies, and as it stands, the high financing costs of small companies are, however, transferred to prices with a delay. Ultimately, therefore, the owners of large companies would appreciate and at the same time it would be understood to get rid of the short-term financial incentives of the company management that hinder sustainable development.

Matti Peltola

CEO, Koneyrittäjätt

