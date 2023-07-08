Reader’s Opinion | Participatory management would increase the staying power of nursing

Nowadays, weeks can go by without a nurse meeting their immediate supervisor.

Nursing attraction increases by focusing on employee retention, i.e. by taking care of the nurses working in the field, whose skills are invaluable to Finnish healthcare. The small number of nurses, the heavy workload, constant changes and the transition of immediate managers further and further away to bear the responsibility of larger entities weaken the nurses’ work peace and well-being. One way to increase holding power is the opportunity for nurses to influence their own work.

Social-and Healthcare reformation and remote working methods left behind by the coronavirus pandemic have brought challenges to nursing management. In clinical work, this has appeared as a loss of management, when the number of units managed by nursing managers has increased. The units may be located far from each other, and weeks may go by without the nurse meeting their immediate supervisor.

In many places, the day-to-day coordination of the operation is taken care of by the nurse in charge together with the medical team. Patient care is going well, but the days are still in a hurry to survive. With unit mergers and remote management, the management of nursing work and staff threatens to be ignored due to the impossibility of the structures, which is reflected as a lack of perspective in their systematic development.

“ Involving the nursing staff is important.

Inclusive management gives nursing staff the opportunity for professional autonomy. Self-directed staff share their expertise in a multi-professional team and develop nursing work based on evidence. Developing one’s own competence maintains motivation and deepens one’s professional identity.

The nursing staff has a lot to contribute to the achievement of the goals of the organization and nursing work, and therefore their participation is important. The freedom and responsibility to make decisions and act according to professional rights increases caregivers’ perceived meaning, job satisfaction and commitment to the workplace.

Participatory management does not reduce the importance of the line manager as a trend setter. It emphasizes mutual trust and the desire to act in accordance with common goals.

The line manager is expected to be a role model who encourages the staff to bring forward their views and justified ways of acting. A participative manager shares information, is in constant interaction and makes decisions together with the staff. In participative management, the manager has physical encounters with his staff where the work is done.

Inclusive measures are needed to achieve leadership: line managers must create opportunities for caregivers to influence their own work and support staff participation in the work community. At the same time, we have to accept the fact that the number of nursing managers can no longer be reduced.

Katja Pursio

dissertation researcher

Tarja Kvist

professor

Department of Nursing, University of Eastern Finland

