Reader’s Opinion | Parliament must deal with the Sámi District Act without delay

Reader’s opinion|The renewed Sami assembly elections have now been held, and a significant majority of the elected representatives support the reform of the Sami Assembly Act in accordance with the government program.

Already In the fourth term of government, the reform of the Sámi district law, which was pending, stopped in the constitutional committee in the spring. The reason was the Supreme Administrative Court’s order for new Sámi district elections, when the election board had left 65 people who it did not recognize as Sámi on the fall 2023 election list. At that time, the chairman of the Constitutional Law Committee Heikki Vestman (kok) stated that the consideration of the law in the parliament will only continue after the renewed Sámi parliamentary elections.

The renewed Sámi district elections have now been held, and there were no significant changes to the composition of the districts. The policy defending human rights and the rights of indigenous peoples also received strong support in the renewed elections. A significant majority of the elected representatives support the reform of the Sámi District Act Petteri Orpon (kok) in accordance with the government’s proposal.

At the beginning of the fall session of the Parliament, the Constitutional Law Committee must take action and bring the reform of the Sámi District Act to the finish line in accordance with the government program entry. The Sami people have been waiting for legislation that respects their rights for far too long.

Black Inka

member of the Sámi assemblies 2023–2027, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.