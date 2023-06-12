Reader’s Opinion | Parents, stay off social media

Mothers and fathers fall into the pitfalls of social media.

It’s worrying to see how mothers and fathers fall into the same social media pitfalls that we young people were the first to fall into years ago. Likes are counted, fake smiles sparkle in morning posts and life is modified to be more social media-friendly.

The youth are already sick of social media. We need real and healthy adults who are able to live without the external validation of social media. If the parents are not able to do this, they will give the young people a harmful behavior model and before long they will suffer from the same mental health disorders caused by social media as us young people.

Worried twenty-something

