Reader's Opinion | Parents should not browse the phone during children's performances

Enjoy the children's performances and give them the applause they deserve.

24.12. 2:00 am

I have had the opportunity to attend my grandchildren's school Christmas party. The students and teachers had done their best: singing, playing, video stories, dancing, playing music.

At the beginning of the event, the audience was asked to turn off their cell phones. However, the mothers sitting next to me couldn't bear to do that, and browsed their phones throughout the party. Only for a moment, perhaps during their own child's performance, they raised their eyes to the stage. Respect the work of the students and teachers, rejoice in the children's achievements and give them the applause they deserve.

Inge Niemelä

Helsinki

