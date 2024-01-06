Reader's Opinion | Parents must dare to be educators

Constant use of a mobile phone is not a child's basic right.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper handled (21.12.) parenting responsibility. Through our work, we have seen the negative effects of smartphone use and the challenge of parents setting limits for their children. This speaks of distorted parenting: parents do not dare to take on the role of educators, but are mostly friends with their children.

An adult should take care of the child's screen time and be aware of the child's phone use. The child himself is not able to limit his screen time or judge what is best for him.

“ A golden mean must be found when limiting cell phone use.

For a long time, we have been in favor of not using cell phones at all during lessons. We have seen all too often how Cell Phones completely take the attention away from schoolwork. Now the Pisa results also confirm this.

In general, cell phones play too big a role in everyday life and take up space from things that are important for a child's development and family time together. A child's interaction skills also suffer from excessive use of a cell phone.

Too strict boundaries and or being completely without a smartphone may directly affect the child's social relationships and expose them to bullying. Because of this, a golden mean must be found in demarcation.

As parents, set a good example of screen time and enjoy doing things together with your children. Offer a genuine presence and dare to set boundaries for children, because education requires unlimited love and consistent boundaries.

Minna Kurlin

Outi Vainio

social workers (yamk)

In support of education oy

