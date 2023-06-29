Reader’s Opinion | Parents, don’t buy a small school child a smartphone

The age of the smartphone comes when the child grows older, but even then the parent’s responsibility does not go away.

New the government’s program plans to restrict the use of students’ phones by law. It is true that there are problems with the use of students’ phones, but the problems are unlikely to be fixed by force of law. The problem is the control of the law. The law does not help if there are no resources to monitor. Teachers’ hands are full of other tasks.

Personally, I would like more responsibility from parents. At this time of the year, phones are on sale, and many families are thinking about purchasing a phone for someone starting school in the fall. Parents, don’t get a smartphone! A smartphone does not support the development of a small child – no matter how smart. If you want to get in touch with the child, a simpler chalice or bell phone works great. Of course, it’s miserable to be the only parent whose children don’t get a smartphone, but it doesn’t have to be this way. Parents can jointly agree that no first grader will be bought a smartphone.

The age of the smartphone comes when the child grows older, but even then the parent’s responsibility does not go away. Phones are subject to technical limitations. It is important to agree on using them between the parents. School parents’ evenings are a very good forum for this. In addition, it is important to make sure that the phone is only used at a suitable time. An excellent practice, especially for teenagers, is that the phone sleeps in a different room than the child – at least the night before school morning.

It’s kind of a funny situation that parents buy their children rebellions, to control the use of which they call on society for help. It would be better to discuss the matter through parental responsibility. We share good practices, create common rules of the game and commit to them. There’s always someone who won’t commit, but in the end that’s more their loss than anyone else’s.

Niklas Koppatz

teacher, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.