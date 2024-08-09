Reader’s Opinion | Parents can set a good example for children when using the phone

Reader’s opinion|Young people should not be blamed for too much screen time.

I’m watching around me in the subway. Most of the passengers have a phone in their hand. For teenagers, seniors, children and their parents. I open the phone myself. I read about the disadvantages of screens and social media. I guess phones are the poison of today. I read about cell phone bans in schools and the possible ban of social media from minors. However, I think that this is not a solution to anything.

The negative effects of social media don’t stop when you turn eighteen. Phones are not only a problem for young people, but for society as a whole. Social media is not just the world of young people. Social media cannot be banned from minors while others continue their lives on screens. When you ban social media, you also ban education in the modern world. Phones and screens are everywhere, and you can’t get rid of the problem just like that.

Cell phones are harmful, from many points of view. We young people use them too much, it’s true. Young people shouldn’t be blamed though, we didn’t create this world of cell phones. You previous generations put the screens in front of us and you developed social media. Now you blame us when the problem is also yours.

Children should be raised to use phones in a useful and healthy way. It means that we all take responsibility for our own screen time. We should all take steps towards a society where we can utilize smart devices, but at the same time be present with each other.

If we can even keep the phone in our pocket a little more and talk to others, we can already look forward. If we can set a good example for children, we can already see the path towards a better society. The game is not lost yet, we can change. Together.

Annika Peltonen

high school student, Helsinki

