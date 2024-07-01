Reader’s opinion|Paavo Nurmi won the tenth race at the Amsterdam Olympics in 1928 with a time of 30:18.8. It is better than the winning time of the recent Finnish champion Eero Saleva.

Finland men’s running condition has collapsed to a historically miserable level. He would have won the 10,000 meter run of the Kaleva Games organized in Vaasa SpongeBob Nurmi. Namely, he won the tenth race at the Amsterdam Olympics in 1928 with a time of 30:18.8. Eero Salevan the winning time was a couple of seconds worse almost a hundred years later in Vaasa. Of course, Saleva’s run was affected by the heat, but Nurmi had been the superior number one in the hot hell of cross-country running at the Paris Olympics (1924).

When the comparison takes into account the development of the running track and running shoes, Nurmi would have beaten Saleva by a couple of laps. The enormity of the collapse is also indicated by the fact that around 1,300 male runners have run faster than the Finnish 10,000 meter champion on the world’s racetracks this year. Fortunately, help is close at hand, because the women of Finland are well ahead of their fellow runners who have reached the amateur level.

Of course, the comparison with the king of runners is unreasonable, because Nurmi won nine gold medals in three Olympics in the 1920s and ran a couple of ten world records. Nurmi’s record for 10,000 meters was 30:06.01. Hurji (hardest) Nurmi’s achievements were winning the 10,000 and 1,500 meters in Paris in 1924, as he only had time to recover for an hour between runs. This is by far the best achievement by a Finnish athlete of all time.

Markku Niskanen

nonfiction writer

Pöljä, Siilinjärvi

