Reader’s Opinion | Owner-occupied apartments can offset the rise in interest rates by becoming a landlord

Owner-occupiers can take advantage of the tax deduction rights of an investment apartment by renting out their home and moving to a more affordable rental apartment.

If an increase in interest rates puts the owner-occupier in financial distress, he can take advantage of the tax deduction rights of the investment apartment by renting out his home and moving to a more affordable rental apartment.

The financing and care fee and the personal mortgage interest deducted from the rental income can be significantly higher than the rent received from the apartment. The arrangement is still profitable, because in taxation it is possible to offset about a third of the negative cash flow of the rental income. This can help especially those who financed the apartment they bought in a new development with a large portion of corporate bonds. The financing consideration can be deducted from the rental income if it is entered as income in the housing association’s accounting. This is usually always done in housing associations in Uudehko, because there is a depreciation base.

You get the tax benefits as soon as the rental relationship begins. The taxpayer does not have to wait for the taxation to be completed the following year, but can apply for a change in advance tax or withholding tax. The easiest way is to do it in Self-tax, where you can report the current year’s actual rental income and tax deductions for rental income, and change the purpose of use of the home loan to an income-generating loan.

The negative cash flow of the rental income is deducted from the taxpayer’s other taxable capital income, if any. In this case, the benefit is 30–34 percent.

If there is no such capital income at all or enough, the taxpayer receives a deficit credit from the earned income tax.

The deficit credit is 30 percent of the negative cash flow from rental income that could not be deducted from other capital income. If the deficit credit arises from the interest on the first home, it is 32 percent. The annual maximum amount of deficit credit for a childless taxpayer is EUR 1,400, and it is increased to a maximum of EUR 2,200 if the taxpayer has minor children. Earned income tax will be reduced by a maximum of 183.33 euros per month. If the negative cash flow of the rental income is still not reduced, a loss is confirmed, which is deducted from the taxable capital income during the next ten years.

Ritva Tolonen

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.