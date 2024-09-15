Reader’s Opinion | Own doctor and own team mean different things

Reader’s opinion|The key is that the patient knows which doctor is treating him.

15.9. 18:00

Akavalians care professionals are represented Vilhelmina Lehto-Niskala, Kirsi Grym and Tiina Mäkinen suggested (HS Opinion 10.9.)that instead of the in-house doctor model, we would talk about the in-house team model. The same has been suggested before, also by some doctors.

Why, however, does the Medical Association persistently talk about the in-house doctor model? The reason is not the desire to overemphasize the role of doctors in the health service system, but there are three real and well-considered reasons for our position. The in-house team model and the in-house physician model mean different things.

In the first place there is convincing scientific evidence of the benefits of the continuity of the patient-doctor relationship: patient satisfaction improves, effective operations become more efficient and costs decrease. In all countries where the private doctor model is in use, the access to treatment is significantly better than our current system – that is, you can get to your own doctor quickly. The staff’s job satisfaction also improves.

“ There is convincing scientific evidence of the benefits of the continuity of the patient-doctor relationship.

Second, the in-house team is a provider-oriented operating model: The service provider determines the team that is responsible for the patient’s care. In the private doctor model, on the other hand, the patient chooses the doctor, i.e. the model is patient-oriented.

Thirdly, the concept of family doctor is unambiguous. In-house team, on the other hand, can just as easily refer to the insurance company’s service team. In the own team, the composition can also vary; If there is one doctor in the team, it is actually a private practice model, and if there are several doctors, we are already talking about existing health centers. In addition, the bigger the in-house team, the worse the continuity.

My doctor’s model The purpose of the or concept is not to belittle the expertise or important role of other healthcare professional groups. The idea of ​​the self-practitioner model is that the doctor does his work treating his “own” patients, which improves the availability and continuity of care. The work utilizes the expertise of different personnel groups as needed. The patient may not always be able to see their own doctor when they want.

In all situations, patients do not need a doctor’s assessment and treatment. However, the most important thing is that the patient knows which doctor will treat him, when a general practitioner is needed.

Niina Koivuviita

chairman

Finnish Medical Association

Jaana Puhakka

chairman

Finnish General Practitioners Association

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.