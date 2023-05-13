Reader’s Opinion | Outo Käärijä dances away the fear

The wrapper evokes joy and identification across gender, age and geographical boundaries.

Finnish there is no man. There is no uniform national gender. There is, of course, that wonderful mythical creature that has been told to us in the singular over and over again. Who is stiff and taciturn, doesn’t cry, doesn’t talk and doesn’t poop. And especially not dancing.

But now we have a new kind of character, Käärijä, who hits the dance floor, has really been waiting to be able to dance like the Cha Cha cha. And on that side, he satirizes the alcohol culture in a rough and gentle way: the fact that he needs encouragement before he gets to the floor, where he becomes a completely different man.

“ If only Käärijä could get a little encouragement in relation to the strange.

Just the physical pleasure of dancing makes that man no longer afraid of the world. And she’s not armored in an ill-fitting suit rather than a hipster uniform, but is guaranteed to be wearing a strange green bolero, revealing her midriff and wearing nail polish. Regardless of gender, her dance partners are also dressed in hot pink.

After all, this is a completely different fairy tale creature than the “Finnish man” who has hovered over the heads of people who identify as boys as a ghost in post-war Finland. Like that. And this character also seems to be one that evokes joy and identification across gender, age and geographic boundaries. All kinds of media are full of evidence of this.

World fear is at the heart of many current problems in Finnish society. If only we could get a little encouragement from Käärijä in relation to the strange, and respect for the difference in these circles. It would be a victory, no matter how we did in Eurovision.

Leena-Maija Rossi

professor of gender studies

The university of Lapland

