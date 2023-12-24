Reader's Opinion | Our youth with mental symptoms does not get help

Our family has not been offered any support, even though the young person's symptoms threaten to exhaust both parents and siblings.

Middle school age my teenager has been mentally unwell for about a year. He has panic attacks and suffers from social anxiety. The symptom has made him very lonely. He spends his school days alone and his free time mostly with his family. Absences from school accumulate every week.

We have constantly sought help for the young man. The curator and the school psychologist meet with the young person, but that is not enough to help. This fall, I have called the health center emergency, crying, where we were not admitted, because the young person was not acutely suicidal. The doctor's visit was arranged only weeks later. At that time, the young person was offered online therapy to be implemented independently, but he did not have the strength for it.

We also visited the children's hospital's emergency room, where we were able to see a youth psychiatrist after waiting for hours. Although I said that the young man had three panic attacks in the last 24 hours, the doctor wrote that the young man only suffers from mild panic disorder and 1-2 panic attacks per month.

Despite numerous requests, we do not get a referral to the youth psychiatry outpatient clinic. Our family has not been offered any support, even though the young person's symptoms threaten to exhaust both parents and siblings.

There are queues for weeks for a private youth psychiatrist, and one office visit may not be enough to get a referral. The price of the shipment for the family can be hundreds of euros, and there is no certainty that it will go through.

I have asked for help from health counseling because the messages I sent to Maisa are not answered and the health center's callback service does not work. At that time, I was introduced to all the services that we have already turned to without success. When I told this and asked for some other help, the call was ended against my requests.

Just over a year ago, we had an athletic, social and happy child. Now I don't know about the future. We live in Helsinki, in the middle of services. Can Finland afford to treat our wonderful young people and their families like this?

Exhausted mother

