Reader’s Opinion | Our child has completely cut off from us parents

Reader’s opinion|Who does the silence between generations help in 21st century Finland?

I’m writing of an infinitely painful situation, because our child – a young adult – does not want to talk to us, his own parents. He has blocked all our calls and messages. All our children are wanted children of love who have always been loved and encouraged. We’ve been a normal family. The children have always been able to do the things they want, they have been able to travel abroad, and they have had friends. They have already moved away from home to study and work, as they should.

After starting his studies, one of our children started going to psychotherapy and now he has completely cut off his distance from us parents. We are not flawless parents, but being silent causes unbearable mental suffering. I said after the therapy started that I could come along sometimes if my child so wished. We don’t know what therapy is talking about.

In between cutting off has become a growing epidemic in America, affecting a large number of parents (HS 30.1.23). Will the epidemic reach Finland? Is it possible that some therapists encourage young adults in therapy to feel hatred towards their parents and even to cut them off? Who does the cutting of gaps and silence between generations help in 21st century Finland?

“ By talking, we create a connection with each other.

Family and couple therapist Tanja Pihlaja wrote (HS 11.2.2023) from the classic phrase of family therapists: “What is not shared together, for example talked about, will be borne by someone.” Pihlaja’s opinion piece creates hope by emphasizing the wisdom of past generations. Wouldn’t it be a joint conversation between parents and a young adult that would help to sort out pressing issues instead of breaking up? Even in a joint therapy session?

Only by talking, we create a connection with each other and get information about the thoughts and feelings of our fellow human beings. American journalist Charles Duhigg writes in his brilliant book Supercommunicators (2024), how it is precisely by learning conversational skills that we get a deeper connection with other people, become better understood ourselves and understand others. It is also comforting that everyone can learn to communicate better.

Where can we get help?

