Reader’s Opinion | Our carbon debt is still unpaid

Climate change is the result of a debt that exceeds the debt burden of poor countries in terms of magnitude and impact.

Iikka Korhonen and Kunal Sen creditably brought out (HS Guest pen 6.3.), how the debt burden of developing countries can be lightened and at the same time combat climate change.

However, they failed to mention that climate change itself is the result of another debt, which exceeds the debt burden of poor countries in terms of size and impact. By this I am referring to the huge carbon debt of developed countries, which is the result of their disproportionate share of global greenhouse gas emissions. With this, we have financed our fossil fuel-based prosperity.

Our unpaid carbon debt now threatens the livelihoods of both future generations and the poorest countries. For example, Bangladesh, which is responsible for less than one per thousand of global greenhouse gas emissions, suffered almost four billion dollars in damages from climate change between the years 2000 and 2019.

If the rich countries do not take responsibility for their carbon debt, with which they have financed their prosperity, why should the poor countries also pay their foreign debts? In the name of justice, it would be justified to offset these debts against each other instead of restructuring the debts.

Jan Kunnas

docent of environmental economic history

Jyväskylä

