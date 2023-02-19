Reader’s Opinion | Other measures than money must be found for the value of culture and art

All activities in society are necessarily co-medalized under the same economic metrics.

Association of Museums published at the end of January bulletin, where it reported on the results of a study that measured the well-being effects of museums. According to a recent study, museum visitors felt that “visiting a museum produces positive well-being effects for them, worth an average of 864 euros per visit”. The impact of one museum visit on personal well-being was on average 236.89 euros, on intellectual well-being 217.46 euros, on social well-being 205.36 euros and on physical well-being 204.61 euros.

A few days after the publication of the Museoliitto announcement in Helsingin Sanomat was reported (31.1.) that the results of the study raised questions and confusion. Amounts of money determined per cent undoubtedly have elements of parody.

Museum Association however, the content of the bulletin effectively makes visible the real development that has been going on for a long time, as a result of which all activities in society have been compulsorily medaled under the same economic metrics. This development applies to all areas of society and may appear particularly blatant in the sphere of culture and art, where measuring the economic effects of activities is – as the results of the study in question show – often at least violent.

“ We should fight against the current trend.

Mantras emphasizing economic benefits are repeated not only by decision-makers who use public funds, but also by many actors in the cultural sector. At the same time, when the Association of Museums published its information about the welfare euros produced by museums, the central organization of culture and art Kulta ry spent the election campaign week of the culture sector on Facebook by declaring that the creative industries should be made “Finland’s engine of growth.” Again, the value of culture was justified by its potential to produce economic effects.

There in the neoliberal competition state, where we in Finland have lived for a long time, the dominance of economic indicators has led to the fact that there are often no other credible indicators. If economic effects are the only credible means of expressing the value of things, how would it be possible for cultural organizations to promote the interests of culture and art while emphasizing some other than economic values? In other words: if the cultural and artistic fields want to get their issues on the political agenda, for example during the parliamentary elections, they must also make use of the ways of speaking that have the most weight in today’s society.

Still, we would hope that cultural interest organizations would specifically fight against this development and bring alternative ways of speaking and values ​​into the public debate. Maybe after the election is a good time to start doing this work.

Kaisa Murtoniemi

doctoral researcher in cultural studies

Tampere

