Reader’s Opinion | Organize a festival without amplifiers

Three for a day, only customers who have paid for the DBTL festival ticket can access the historic center of Turku, which is maintained by all taxpayers. The rest of us, men, women, healthy and disabled, have to take detours to our home streets.

Drums amplified by amplifiers shake the windows of those living near the Cathedral well past midnight. In that case, the housing association’s silence rules seem like a joke.

Even before electricity was invented, music was played. And we gathered together to hear. Could some body, even as an experiment, organize a music festival where no amplifiers would be used? Acoustic parties? The Hearing Association would also appreciate it.

Irmeli Pohjola

Turku

