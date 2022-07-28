Friday, July 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader’s Opinion | Organize a festival without amplifiers

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Three for a day, only customers who have paid for the DBTL festival ticket can access the historic center of Turku, which is maintained by all taxpayers. The rest of us, men, women, healthy and disabled, have to take detours to our home streets.

Drums amplified by amplifiers shake the windows of those living near the Cathedral well past midnight. In that case, the housing association’s silence rules seem like a joke.

Even before electricity was invented, music was played. And we gathered together to hear. Could some body, even as an experiment, organize a music festival where no amplifiers would be used? Acoustic parties? The Hearing Association would also appreciate it.

Irmeli Pohjola

Turku

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

See also  HS analysis The salary program offered is an exceptional handshake for the municipal sector, but caregivers have a reason to reject it

#Readers #Opinion #Organize #festival #amplifiers

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Church | Late Mäntylä announced at his wedding that he is neither a wife nor a woman - At work, he kept his gender a secret for a long time, and still some of his coworkers don't even say hello at church

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.