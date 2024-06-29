Reader’s Opinion | Organic production supports the achievement of the goals of the restoration regulation

Reader’s opinion|Organic production supports the diversity of biota in the agricultural environment and the success of pollinators and birds.

30.6. 2:00 am

of the EU the restoration decree was approved during midsummer week. In Finland, there has been concern about what kind of costs arise from fulfilling the obligations of the regulation and how the obligations affect the practice of agriculture and forestry in Finland.

The goal of the restoration regulation is to stop the destruction of nature and support biodiversity also in the agricultural environment. Finland can choose the two most suitable for us from the three optional indicators describing the biodiversity of agricultural environments and determine the target levels to which we are moving towards. These indicators include the meadow butterfly index, the carbon content of mineral soil fields and landscape features important for biodiversity. In addition, we need to take actions that improve the diversity and success of field birds and pollinator populations.

Organic production can directly meet many of the goals set for us. There is scientific evidence that organic production supports the diversity of biota in the agricultural environment, the success of pollinators and birds, and promotes the accumulation of carbon in arable land. At the same time, our food production’s resilience and adaptation to the challenges of climate change are improved.

In Finland’s national organic program until 2030, ambitious goals for the growth of organic production have been set. By implementing the national organic program, we can simultaneously meet the requirements of the restoration decree, grow the organic market, promote our food exports and increase the self-sufficiency and sustainability of our food production. Organic know-how also promotes the wider use of food production methods that support biodiversity in Finland. In the implementation of the restoration regulation, the synergy benefit offered by organic production should be taken into account.

Sari Iivonen

manager

Organic Institute, Natural Resources Center

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.