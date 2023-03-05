Sunday, March 5, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | One stop on the tram is an expensive luxury

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 5, 2023
in World Europe
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Relatively speaking, a short tram ride is one of the most expensive products in Finland, when you think about what you actually get with it.

We live In the inner city of Helsinki and we can handle almost all daily transactions by bike or on foot. We also have an old car with which we drive a couple of three thousand kilometers a year, mostly a big weekly shopping trip and a few “mandatory” things that are otherwise difficult to take care of.

Even from the fixed costs, it seems that the price per driving kilometer is almost a euro. Resident parking will become more expensive and will already cost 720 euros next year, and on top of that will be inspection, insurance, tire storage and so on.

I stopped using public transport for reasons of principle after the previous reform, when the tram ticket was discontinued. The casual user’s ticket price almost doubled and now it looks like it will indeed double. Quite an achievement even in the current inflation situation.

Relatively speaking, a short leisure trip is probably one of the most expensive products in Finland, when you think about what you actually get with it. I know that HSL’s finances are in trouble, but with the current pricing, my pennos will not support the meager coffers, even though I have already paid my share of them in taxes.

Ilkka Roitto

pensioner, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

