Friday, January 19, 2024
Reader's Opinion | One rail is enough to Turku

January 18, 2024
The problem with rail alignments in Finland is that they are either built insanely expensive or not built at all.

Eelis Tsokkinen in his comment, considered a two-track line to Turku to be essential, whether the route was new or old (HS 13.1.). That's not what it is. With the traffic volumes of the Turku line, a single-track straight line will be sufficient for the long term between Lohja and Paimio.

The single-track track has been turned into a bog, which would ruin train traffic. Single-track is very rarely the root cause of delays. The reason for that is that it's so easy to crash anything, starting with train faults. It is pointless to waste hundreds of millions of euros on double track, i.e. excess capacity. A single-track track is also a much better solution in terms of the environment and the landscape.

The problem with rail alignments in Finland is that they are either built insanely expensive or not built at all.

Hanno Jussila

Kerava

