Reader’s Opinion | Once again, unreasonable demands are being made on culture

Reader’s opinion|Why should culture manage on its own, when other livelihoods can’t?

What what do toilet paper, 5g network, Tallinn cruise, race track and music have in common? The fact that all of these are supported from the state budget. The difference is that music, along with the rest of culture, is subject to massive cuts, while the others mentioned above continue to flourish.

Finland supports various businesses and industries significantly. So why should culture manage on its own, when other livelihoods can’t? Not even Finland’s largest companies such as Nokia and UPM.

As an entrepreneur, I understand that income and expenses should be balanced. I share the concern about the deficit of the public finances and I am ready to do my part. But equally.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) has promised that “there will be no unreasonable demands on anyone in balancing the public finances”. Before the elections, Basic Finns proposed cuts of 2–4 percent in all administrative sectors. However, tens of millions of cuts are proposed for the already small part of culture. The reimbursement fee for private copying, which is important to the industry, is being cut by up to 50 percent.

Billions of business subsidies are often based on employment. But the cultural sector is also a significant employer. In the free field of culture, there are no employment jobs, so artists employ themselves, often as entrepreneurs. Artists are creative professionals. Companies in the field are bursting with new ideas and innovations. Exactly what Finland needs to get its economy up and running.

What will be left of Finnishness if our unique culture withers away? If songs, books, and films are not written in Finnish, the Finnish language will be impoverished. Art will live long after us. Do we want to leave to future generations a Finland where Finglish is spoken, English music is listened to, and literature is read in translation? The responsibility for the future of Finnish culture lies with all of us, but above all it lies with the Finnish government.

Unreasonable demands are being made on culture – once again. Cutting culture to death will not save Finland’s economy.

Paulina Lerche

music maker, music business entrepreneur

chairman, Suomen Musiikintekijät ry

