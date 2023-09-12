Reader’s Opinion | Nursing work cannot be done in English

In Finland, the elderly must only be cared for in Finnish or Swedish.

Finns can generally speak English, but not all. Older age groups, even those over 60, have not even learned English properly at school. These people are the ones who will be cared for in nursing homes twenty years from now. Currently, nursing home residents are even more likely to only speak Finnish or Swedish.

If a nursing home resident is demented and can’t even remember the president’s name, how could he remember the words in English to get his point across or to understand what is being said to him in English?

In Finland, the elderly must only be cared for in Finnish or Swedish. In the future, we will probably also have a significant number of elderly people who need the nursing staff to know other languages.

When I was a student in the 1980s in Sweden, I had a summer job to earn study money as a hospital assistant. What better way to learn a language than with the elderly, chatting with them in Swedish in a calm atmosphere. In Sweden, the head nurse asked me to speak Finnish to an Estonian-born grandmother. This person had completely forgotten the Swedish language in the nursing home, even though he had lived in Sweden for a long time. Speaking in a kindred language had a very calming effect on him, even though we may not have understood each other very well.

I believe that coworkers’ lack of language skills burdens employees, as does the turnover of substitutes. Repeating the same things over and over will certainly frustrate employees. For current and future caregivers, studying English would also bring additional challenges in order to succeed in their work. And yet the main focus should be on high-quality nursing work.

Even with poor Finnish language skills, you can do better in nursing work than perhaps with insufficient English. You also learn Finnish at work. The experience gained by speaking and listening improves language skills and integration.

Hannele Parkkinen

Helsinki

