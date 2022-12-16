Friday, December 16, 2022
Reader’s Opinion | Nurses must be released for nursing work

December 16, 2022
in World Europe
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

One way to help with the shortage of nurses would be to re-open many social and healthcare tasks to other competent people.

Shortage of nurses is already causing crises in hospitals, for example. There are no magic tricks to solve the problem. However, there are numerous small ways to influence the situation.

One way is to re-open many social and healthcare tasks to other experts and thus free nurses for nursing work. In the 1990s, for example, the eligibility conditions for intellectual disability services were significantly limited. Qualifications for almost all positions were defined as nursing training or social work training.

Caregivers and social workers are of course needed in developmental disability services. However, there are a large number of tasks that would benefit a lot from education in the fields of pedagogy, culture and sports, as well as manual skills, as well as knowledge in the fields of household and technology. This is because these services support the whole life. Then a multi-skilled work community is an advantage. It worked before.

Another way is to return the secretaries to the military units. Information systems are still unfinished. It is sad to use the time of doctors, social workers and nurses to process “papers”. Secretaries or assistants are better at this job.

Markku J. Niemelä

social worker, Järvenpää

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

