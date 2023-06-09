Reader’s Opinion | Numerical evaluation of usage is harmful and discriminatory and should be abandoned

A child or young person does not need to be brisk and cheerful.

On opinion pages there has been a discussion about the school’s behavior grade. I think it would be worthwhile to think critically about whether the certificate’s behavior grade is still valid today.

How does a quiet or timid student feel when he is given – after always behaving in a model way – a grade of eight or nine, while his more polite fellow student gets a ten? What the hell is the aim of this kind of temperamental discrimination?

Children and young people, who are more sensitive than before, learn that they are not liked. They know that they have behaved very well, but that is apparently not enough. Why? Is it part of the school curriculum to raise introverts into extroverts?

Even for those who behave badly, I don’t see any good effect on the student from getting a grade five or six. That bad number on the certificate is just a stamp. It promotes poor self-esteem and perhaps further reduces the desire for better behavior.

I would think that the idea of ​​the behavior grade was once to inform the home how the child is behaving at school. Nowadays, there are parent portals and electronic communication possibilities between school and home.

I suggest that the harmful and discriminatory numerical evaluation of behavior be abandoned. At the same time, discrimination against the silent should also be removed in connection with the calculation of school grades based on non-reference.

A child or young person does not have to be brisk and cheerful, the behavior and test numbers tell completely impartially about the student and his skills. Quiet and sensitive people are not strengthened by underestimation but by encouragement.

Minna Karjalainen

Espoo

