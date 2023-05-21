Reader’s Opinion | Numerical assessment of student behavior is useless

Today, information about behavior problems is delivered to the home in an up-to-date manner via electronic systems.

Ebba Limma brought up (HS Opinion 17.5.) the forgotten topic, behavior assessment. Although there have been big changes in the assessment of elementary schools, little has been said about the assessment of behavior.

I agree with Limma that numerical evaluation of behavior is useless. Today, information about behavior problems is sent home in an up-to-date manner via electronic systems, and the main goal of the messages is to find solutions to the situation already during the academic year. In the past, it has been thought that the deterrent of a bad behavior grade makes students behave better, but research suggests that this is not the case.

Evaluating usage is also somewhat harmful. Giving grades takes up the teacher’s time, especially in middle school, where the teacher grades a large number of students. The separation of personality and behavior brought up by Limmanki has its own problem.

In the last OPS process, I participated in the creation of local behavior evaluation criteria. We concluded that it is very difficult, if not impossible, to separate behavior from a student’s personal characteristics. A temperamental student reacts strongly to frustration and therefore appears to misbehave. A shy or socially disadvantaged student is not able to build class cohesion as well as his brave and popular classmate, which may appear as less excellent behavior.

The school’s tasks have been constantly increasing in recent years, but in the case of behavior assessment, there would be an opportunity to reduce the teacher’s work tasks for once. At the same time, the ethical conflict regarding the evaluation of the student’s personal qualities would ease. I suggest that in the next round of curriculum, summative assessment of behavior will be abandoned and feedback during learning will continue according to current practices.

Laura Ketonen

university teacher and researcher, University of Jyväskylä

