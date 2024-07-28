Reader’s Opinion | Nowadays, we can say goodbye to the welfare state

Reader’s opinion|The investment in research, development and innovation activities is far too little.

Finland the current account has been in deficit for more than ten years. This cannot continue. It seems that no one has the means to prevent our country from sinking deeper and deeper into misery.

After the collapse of Nokia and the electronics industry, it has not been possible to increase productivity by developing new products with high added value. Our country’s trade ratio and resource efficiency give a clear picture of the situation.

Exchange ratio measures the ratio of a country’s export prices to import prices. This has decreased by about 40 percent since the beginning of the millennium: the prices of imported products have risen faster than the prices of exported products.

Resource efficiency describes the use of natural resources in production and consumption. Here we are in the same category as Croatia and Greece.

To maintain our standard of living, we use 44 tons of natural resources per year per person. The average for EU countries is 15 tons. If we want to maintain the current standard of living without taking on debt, we have to increase the use of our natural resources. We have to compromise on carbon neutrality goals.

Renew innovations have been expected to arise as a result of basic research and product development of companies. In practice, our companies spend clearly less on product development than the average of OECD countries. Most of this is spent on improving existing products. Consequently, there is little interest in the results of basic research. Congressman Matias Mäkynen The report of the parliamentary working group led by (sd) states that university cooperation has decreased for all companies, but more so for companies engaged in innovation activities.

“ Finland’s ability to innovate is in discount mode.

Successful innovations require the optimal utilization of knowledge and new technology. Back in the early 2000s, cooperation between universities and companies worked well. Technical colleges act as efficient technology and knowledge transferers.

The concept of universities of technology was lost when their performance began to be measured with the same metrics as universities of science. This reduced researchers’ interest in business cooperation. New professors are selected based on academic merit. This is how contacts with the business world wither as a result of the retirement of the support staff.

Dean Tuomas Auvinen (HS 7.7.) stated that Finland is a leading country in both creativity and technology. This does not seem to be the case in reality. Investments are made in Finland because of natural resources, cheap electricity and land.

Minister Sari Multala (HS 15.7.) presented that the addition of one billion euros to the tki funding of research, development and innovation will significantly change the direction of development. This investment is far too small. When it is still distributed through existing channels without a strategic focus, its effects on productivity will be difficult to detect.

Is to recognize the reduced state of our innovation ability and to acquire know-how for the strategic management of R&D activities. Nowadays, we can say goodbye to the welfare state, the signs of deterioration of which are already visible.

Raimo Sepponen

professor emeritus, Helsinki

