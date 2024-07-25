Reader’s Opinion | Now it would be worthwhile to promote the eastern railway project

South Kymenlaakso has been trying for decades to get a railway connection running along the coast from Helsinki to it.

The railway project has been aptly justified by the fact that such a railway does not yet exist and that a railway is always needed. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have been built around the world.

Of course, the motorway was built across the southern coast of Finland to the eastern border. Now let’s practice mining it.

The connection between Helsinki and Kotka/Hamina would also be important if there is a break in the main lines. You can get around the blockage via the beach.

Next, it would be worthwhile to collect the reports made on the eastern coastal track in a single cover and take them to the EU for consideration. The subsidy application might go through.

Risto Valkeapää

master of Social Sciences,

Strömfors ironworks, Ruotsinpyhtää

