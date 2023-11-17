Reader’s Opinion | Not all students get to enjoy competent teaching

Primary school students are in an unequal position depending on what kind of teacher they happen to have.

As a parent I am very concerned about the level of education my children are receiving. I argue that elementary school students are in an unequal position depending on what kind of teacher they happen to have.

The Finnish school system and teacher training have long been considered the best in the world. This is certainly the case, although unfortunately not all children get to enjoy the up-to-date pedagogy of trained teachers.

Helsinki as a result of the teacher shortage, students have found themselves in an unequal position, because there are not enough qualified teachers for each class. The protection of tenured teachers is also very strong, so teachers’ employment relationships are often temporary. A short-term employment relationship without a summer salary does not attract a qualified pedagogue if the alternative is a permanent employment relationship elsewhere.

The teacher’s workload is also unreasonably large and wide-ranging. Teachers no longer have time to focus on the core of their work, teaching. Now, fortunately, schools have hired more and more school coaches, social workers, who have become part of the students.

When the work is burdensome, the regular teacher is repeatedly on sick leave and the substitutes change in unison. This is how it was in my child’s class for the first four years of school. On the worst days, there could be three different adults in the class in one day. The substitutes’ professional qualifications and class management skills varied greatly: sometimes there was a high school student in the class, sometimes one of the school’s own teachers. In the end, no one was practically responsible for the whole, when the teacher was away for almost half of the school year for four years.

“ There are not enough qualified teachers for every class.

When the current classroom teacher finally went on leave for the entire school year, he was replaced by an incompetent substitute who yelled and scolded the students every day. We parents had one wish for the principal for the last grade of elementary school: a qualified class teacher who could withstand the workload of his work.

Apparently there was no such thing at the school, as the position was only filled a couple of days before school started in August. You can imagine how many qualified classroom teachers are available at that point in the year. Disappointed, we were left to follow the parallel class, which was already studying for the third year with the same teacher who enjoys his job. In Helsinki primary schools, students are not in an equal position.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper introduced (9.11.) the situation of kindergarten teachers, which shows how many early childhood education teachers have had to be replaced by nannies. It would be interesting to see a similar reading for schools in Helsinki as well. How many incompetents take care of the position, or how many classes have to study with a substitute for more than half of the working time?

Decision-makers, focus on improving teachers’ working conditions, so that teachers can cope with their work and our children get quality basic education.

Worried mother

We publish the writing

exceptionally with a nickname.

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.