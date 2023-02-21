Reader’s Opinion | Not all students are comfortable in Helsinki

You should understand that there are some of us who would like to live somewhere else, but studies or work keep us in the city.

I read an interview with the current rector of my home university, Sari Lindblom (HS 18.2.), in which he demanded more starting places at the University of Helsinki. I couldn’t disagree with him more.

I myself come from South Karelia, where the offer of university education is limited compared to Helsinki. After my high school years, I went to study in Helsinki precisely because I could study a field that interested me and because the city happened to be located relatively close to my home region. For many of us who grew up in the provinces, leaving our hometown is an automatic part of our life path, and then all networks really have to be built from scratch.

I think it’s a strange idea that people from Helsinki should have the privilege of getting a place to study in their hometown.

Now that I’ve lived in Helsinki for some time, I’ve noticed that I don’t enjoy myself in the city. I live in the community because I am interested in my studies. You should understand that there are some of us who would like to live somewhere else, but studies or work keep us in the city. At the same time, we are feverishly thinking about what problems the reckless population growth in the capital region can lead to and what could be done about it in the future.

I have also understood that the smaller provincial universities are cramped these days. The threat of cessation of training and operations constantly hovers around smaller units due to the lack of resources. As the age groups are getting smaller, an increasing number of young Finns are heading to larger universities because of the choice and the resources available for education. The cycle of withering is complete.

With these things in mind, I find Lindblom’s position irresponsible. For the time being, we still have high-level universities outside the capital region. I suggest, contrary to Lindblom, that we invest more in universities outside the capital region, so that everyone has better opportunities to stay closer to their home region.

Eeva Pyrhönen

Student at the University of Helsinki

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.