Reader’s Opinion | Not all mothers are able to see the mistakes they make

If the child has been well taken care of, he hardly wants to cut ties with his parents.

Pseudonym The mother of an adult child wrote (HS Opinion 5.2.), how the inflamed relationship between family members hurts and makes you sick. She told about the broken relationship with her child, stating, among other things, that “the relationship between mother and child is the most important, sensitive and meaningful in the world, and a mother who loves her child never wants this important relationship to be broken.”

Unfortunately, the article dealt with the issue only from one point of view – the mother’s. The author does not see the mistakes he himself makes. I claim that a child who has been taken good care of, both psychologically and physically, does not want to cut off his parents.

I myself have cut ties with my mother as an adult. The reason is his long-term use of substances and the side effects it brings. A relationship with a substance abuser is stressful, but I’ve finally learned to stick to my own boundaries.

However, like an opinion writer, my mother is unable to see the mistakes she has made, even though the living environment of my childhood was completely unsuitable for a growing child and teenager. According to the old Finnish proverb, you reap what you sow.

Glass childhood

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

