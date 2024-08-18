Reader’s Opinion | No high school student should participate in nasujai

Reader’s opinion|If you participate in nasujai as an organizer or as a nasujai, you are voting in favor of maintaining the tradition.

Capital region In recent years, the management of high school activities has successfully fought against the nasuj tradition. In practice, the number of participants has decreased in all high schools, and in the future no one has to fear being left out if they don’t participate in nasujai.

In many in upper secondary schools, a clear majority of first-graders have not attended. There are also many high schools where Nasujais are not organized at all. The activity of many principals to communicate clearly against the opportunity, instead of the school’s adults simply resigning from the matter, certainly had an effect here.

In them at the nasu parties that have been organized, there may have been moments of fun, but also a lot of violence, and some of it has been dangerous. Vinegar has been shot into the eyes with a water gun and the first ones have been frosted with sugar so that wasps have attacked them. There has been such a large mass of overnight food thrown on it that it has been more violence than a continuation of childhood kura games. The drenched youngsters have been in the cool sea breeze for hours. At worst, the mössö thrown on has been a combination of vomit and urine. Strong mustard mixtures have been rubbed into the face.

It has been said that you can say no to everything, but then things have been done with such speed and force that there hasn’t been time to say no. There is a curmudgeon with a beer can in hand wearing army clothes subduing the younger ones.

Although some of the organizers of nasu parties may have a sincere desire to organize something nice, and sometimes they succeed, the sad fact is that the ability to judge often fails. Certainly, the majority of first grade bullies suffer from the situation themselves and only participate because of peer pressure – and in fact are ashamed.

I urge every high school student to think about it this way: if you participate in nasujai as an organizer or to be nasujai, you are voting in favor of maintaining the tradition. Even if nothing happens to you, by participating you are maintaining a tradition where every year someone has a difficult experience.

“ Hopefully, in the upcoming high school presentations, the ninth graders will hear that there are no more nasujais.

If the young person has been insecure in the past, the experience of being bullied can be more serious than young people who grew up in stable conditions can imagine. Most likely, the effect of these events is not to build up the spirit of unity but to break it down.

There will always be unpredictable excesses at Nasujai because of the organizers’ immaturity, crowd pressure and alcohol. Everyone can vote against these excesses by not participating in the nasujais activities in any form.

In the world there is currently a lot of violence against children and young people, which is difficult for an individual person to influence. I hope that every high school student, group leader, principal and parent will vote against violence where they can.

Last year, as a parent, I made a mistake in this matter, which I will not repeat with my other children. Hopefully, in the upcoming high school presentations, the ninth graders will hear that there are no more nasujais.

Mother

We publish the writing

exceptionally with a nickname.

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.