Thursday, November 10, 2022
Reader’s Opinion | No customer fees should be charged for disability services

November 10, 2022
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Necessary services caused by disability and related transportation must remain free of charge.

Congressman Noora Koponen (green) raised important grievances (HS 2.11.) about the disability services bill, which is currently being considered by the parliament. The law would introduce new customer fees, which cannot be accepted. Necessary services caused by disability and related transportation must remain free of charge.

There would be unreasonable customer fees, for example, for living a disabled child outside the home. Payments can lead to situations where parents try to cope with the child’s care on their own, even though they are too exhausted to do so – which is not in the child’s or the family’s interest.

Nor should the school’s morning and afternoon activities be changed to pay for a disabled child. While most other school children only need morning and afternoon activities for the first two years of school, for many children with disabilities it is necessary for at least the entire elementary school. An alternative may be that one of the parents misses work.

New customer fees are also coming for trips related to work and daytime activities, for example. Most people with intellectual disabilities have very low incomes. Even small increases in fees mean a significant loss of livelihood for them and endanger participation in the entire service.

In addition, in the Developmental Disabilities Association, we consider it a significant shortcoming that work activities are being completely excluded from the Disability Services Act. This can lead to young people with intellectual disabilities staying at home without meaningful activities.

In our opinion, the law should not be passed until the necessary corrections have been made. The new Disability Services Act must not weaken the position of disabled people and their families.

Susanna Hintsala

executive director

Pekka Kettunen

Chairman of the Board

Developmental Disabilities Association

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

