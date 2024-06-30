Reader’s Opinion | No child or young person should be left without the HPV vaccine

Reader’s opinion|In order to counter the disinformation, drastic measures are needed to increase HPV vaccination coverage.

Although vaccination has saved more lives than any other medical invention, anti-vaccination has not gone away. The biggest reasons for anti-vaccination are lack of information, concern about the safety of vaccines and anti-vaccine influencers. Separating correct information from disinformation is challenging.

Papilloma virus vaccine that is, the hpv vaccine is a cancer vaccine whose goal is to eradicate hpv and eliminate the disease burden caused by it. More than 500 cancers caused by HPV are found in Finland every year. The national vaccination program offers the vaccine to 10–12-year-old schoolchildren. The research evidence of efficacy and safety is indisputable. Effectiveness has been demonstrated in the rapid reduction of cancers and pre-cancers caused by hpv.

“ HPV vaccination coverage in Finland is lower than in other Nordic countries.

HPV vaccination coverage in Finland is lower than in other Nordic countries. There are also large differences between welfare regions, for example, 67–86 percent for girls in the 2010 birth cohort (average value 79 percent) and 59–78 percent (average value 71 percent) for boys.

A child the child himself, whose health is at stake, is involved in the decision-making regarding vaccination. The Patient Act also protects the right to self-determination for children: 12 years has been considered the minimum age. Secondly, there is the guardian, who basically tries to act in the best interests of the child. A child should not be denied vaccination in the fight against a life-threatening danger. Thirdly, there is the role of society and healthcare: high vaccination coverage aims to protect the population as well.

In order to counter the disinformation, drastic measures are needed to increase HPV vaccination coverage. Frontline professionals must give a clear and easy-to-understand message about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine to the vaccinated and the caregivers. The school’s HPV study material must be updated and reviewed in class often enough.

The importance of social media in health communication and vaccination campaigns is great. Cooperation with health authorities helps to combat suspicion and fear. We emphasize the role of the media, because statistics and articles presented by professionals do not always open up the consequences of HPV infection.

Patient associations are an important part of health communication. Patients’ stories about, for example, cervical cancer concretize the suffering associated with potentially deadly diseases caused by HPV.

Diseases caused by HPV are preventable, but Finland still has room for improvement in achieving the goals set by the World Health Organization WHO and the EU Commission. HPV vaccination coverage must be improved and regional differences minimized.

Katja Kero

specialist in gynecology and obstetrics and docent

Tyks Women’s Clinic and the University of Turku

Jorma Paavonen

specialist in gynecology and obstetrics and senior professor

university of Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.