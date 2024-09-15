Reader’s Opinion | News in foreign languages ​​is needed

Reader’s opinion|Immigrants’ language skills only gradually accumulate.

Finance minister From Riikka Purra (ps) a strange comment was heard about Yle’s news in Arabic and Somali (General 14.9.). In his opinion, there is no need for news, but immigrants should study Finnish or Swedish so well that they can understand the news in either language.

Yes, all immigrants initially need information about the functioning of Finnish society, each in their own mother tongue. Language skills only accumulate gradually, and a new language does not catch on at the same speed for everyone. Even in plain language, the information is limited at first.

Leo Karetvaara

Parikkala

