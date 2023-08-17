Reader’s Opinion | New fur products are no longer needed

I no longer see any reason why grown fur should be used as material in clothes.

I bet to Finnish fur farmers as a former fashion designer and having used a lot of fur in my designs. I no longer see any reason why grown fur should be used as material in clothes. With the new bird flu epidemic, caged animals are often seen in the news. I don’t think they should be released into the wild and I don’t wish harm on the keepers. I just think that using animals as clothing is old fashioned and pointless.

Fur is undeniably great for its thermal value, but today’s weather conditions are not in favor of fur farming. The cow leather and sheep fur used in the production of accessories are by-products of meat production. As long as meat is eaten, utilizing these is somewhat more justified. In addition, there are already a huge number of ready-made fur products in the world that will fulfill the needs of those who crave them for years to come.

For fur farmers, I would like a society-supported program to make it possible to give up the profession. After all, many other professions have also disappeared from the world as unnecessary. It would be better to give up in an organized way than through a disaster.

Isa Kukkapuro-Enbom

fashion designer, curator, Kauniainen

