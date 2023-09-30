Reader’s Opinion | Neuropsychiatric disorders and gender dysphoria are also real

You don’t have to be ashamed of your special features.

in Helsingin Sanomat published in the story (25.9.) it was told about the sociogenic symptoms of children and young people, examples of which were neuropsychiatric disorders and gender dysphoria.

However, neuropsychiatric disorders and gender dysphoria are also real syndromes. It is ethically important to remind the reader of this, especially when talking about children and young people in a very vulnerable position. Now, reading the article, one can easily get the impression that the vast majority of gender dysphoria and neuropsychiatric symptoms are of sociogenic origin. This, in turn, can cause belittlement and discrimination and make it even more difficult for children and young people with symptoms to get help.

The story also highlighted the role of social media in sociogenic symptoms. However, it is also important to recognize that young people who openly talk about their special features or symptoms on social media can be an asset to many. It can be empowering for a young person whose gender experience or neurological characteristics differ from the general population to discover that they are not alone with their challenges, there is no need to be ashamed of their special features and despite the symptoms it is possible to study, make friends and live a balanced and good life.

Let’s avoid moral panic and give all children and young people a chance for confidence and a good future.

Ella Sihvonen

specialist researcher, Helsinki

Aino Luotonen

research doctor, Helsinki

