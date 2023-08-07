Reader’s Opinion | Nelonen’s program policy is irresponsible

I won’t be watching Amazing Race Finland, and I won’t recommend it to others either.

Four will present the program Amazing Race Suomi in the fall. In it, a group of Finnish celebrities and politicians travel by plane all over the world.

The program shows how irresponsible Nelonen’s program policy is. Flying is the privilege of a small, rich minority, especially flying for fun. A large part of the world’s population will have to fight against the problems caused by climate change in the future. Flying also causes these problems.

I won’t be watching the show, and I won’t recommend it to others either.

Jarmo Miettinen

Kuopio

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.