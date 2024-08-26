Reader’s Opinion | Nature must be protected comprehensively

Reader’s opinion|When we protect the forest, the forest protects life.

When I read the news about river pearl mussels, I cried. I was left wondering where the sadness came from. Have my own roots grown too deep into the danger six? Or did the feeling arise from the association Anni Kytömäki to a wonderful book Margaritain which he weaves the story of a small child alongside the story of a sick child?

No. Sadness and perhaps even powerlessness took over, because the crushing of endangered mussels and the living conditions of their future generations brought together in one picture the plight of our beloved nature. Why, even in principle, is the river itself protected without protecting the surrounding forest? How can one simultaneously protect the swamp and cut down the trees around it, even from the forested islands of the swamp?

Is it really necessary to use the valuable natural-like forests and the ecological corridors connecting them for the use of intensive forestry, which are necessary from the point of view of sufficient genetic variation of living populations and the preservation of species?

I guess no one draws a route through a raw river on a logging map, let alone drives over it, if they know and understand what it means for those below and for all downstream, including future generations of clams. If only knowledge could reach understanding.

Could the political forest machine be stopped before the river? Think again about what environmental experts have told us about the role of old and natural-like forests in preserving diversity. We know, but do we understand? When we protect the forest, the forest protects life. All of us adults, especially those in power, choose what kind of living conditions our children and future generations will have.

Jenny Karjalainen

Kajaani

