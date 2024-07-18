Reader’s Opinion | Natural laws do not define wealth differences

Reader’s opinion|The idea of ​​the necessity of income inequality stems from a belief in the story of capitalism.

Patrick Itäniemi hoped for a change of thinking (HS 17.7.), which would take the economic discussion forward. However, his own approach is cutting edge. This makes the writing internally contradictory.

Itäniemi defends a strong right-wing economic policy with concepts such as “necessity” and “naturalness”. Claims about the necessity of income differences or the naturalness of wealth differences are not true.

Thought out of necessity springs from belief in the story of capitalism. According to this thinking, economic growth is the most important thing in the world, and everything else must be sacrificed for it. A Nordic state-controlled capitalist economic system is the best possible, but it is not necessary either.

There is also no natural law that determines wealth differences. Gods, states and money exist only on the basis of our common faith.

Affluent society is a system by which we take care of the unknown together. As Itäniemi himself stated, countries with small income differences have the most welfare. However, Itäniemi considered that income transfers hinder economic growth and is therefore ready to turn everything upside down: “we maintain misery and poverty by equalizing income differences”. Itäniemi came to this verbally acrobatic result using income transfers aimed at students as a justification.

“ Income differences erode the atmosphere of trust and security.

The argument is lame for the reason Itäniemi himself mentioned: Studying leads to higher incomes in the future on average. Studying specifically increases the active agency called for by Itäniemi. Therefore, the thresholds related to studying should be lowered. A small country like Finland cannot afford to waste its talent.

Income differences should try to get rid of it. They erode the atmosphere of trust and security. That, if anything, is miserable.

Income differences are primarily about social justice. The lower the income, the more unfair society is perceived to be. The higher the income, the fairer the society seems.

The experience of fairness, on the other hand, creates stability and predictability in society. I would think that this would be of interest to Itäniemi as well. Trust, stable conditions and predictability are an absolute prerequisite for business operations.

Lauri Lappalainen

Mäntsälä

