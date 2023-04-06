Reader’s Opinion | NATO membership is an irresponsible solution

After accepting NATO membership, Finland accepted nuclear deterrence as part of its own security policy.

From Finland became a full member of NATO on Tuesday, April 4. I mourn this event, because after accepting NATO membership, Finland accepted nuclear deterrence as part of its own security policy. This should not be done, for the following reason.

It is always better that some of us die than that we all die. In other words: under no circumstances would it be right to defend our country – or any other country – at the cost of destroying all of humanity. Launching a nuclear weapon could lead to mutual nuclear war and thus the destruction of humanity. So launching a nuclear weapon is always wrong.

Nuclear deterrence only works if the other party thinks that we might launch a nuclear weapon in some situation. Therefore, under no circumstances is it permitted to resort to nuclear deterrence, at least if the other side has nuclear weapons. That is why Finland’s NATO membership is wrong.

There is nothing new or original in the argument I am presenting – it has been a cornerstone of the global nuclear disarmament movement for over 70 years. If you’re not mistaken, that argument is still irrefutable. It would only be reversed if Finland, by joining NATO, would reduce the risk of nuclear annihilation. However, no one has presented this.

By joining NATO, Finland has therefore made a decision that is not only irresponsible but also irrational. Fortunately, you can leave NATO.

Thomas Wallgren

professor of philosophy

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.