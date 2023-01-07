Reader’s Opinion | My teenage daughter was lying in a dark room with diapers on and all hope lost

Almost three years of my child’s life were spent lying at home before ADHD medication made him recover.

My daughter a neuropsychiatric abnormality was detected already in the first grade. An official diagnosis from the autism spectrum and adhd could not be made, because the child was not able to cooperate and participate in the examinations as desired and did not speak at all. Interviewing the parents and observing the girl’s behavior were not enough to make diagnoses. Therefore, the diagnosis remained an unspecified neuropsychiatric developmental disorder.

The intelligent child did well in school with only minor arrangements, and life went well for a few years until the girl fell ill when she was 11 years old. That was the beginning of a downward spiral and a struggle to get help.

Girl was very tired. He started having panic attacks, became depressed and anxious, and also developed a urinary retention problem that started as daytime wetting and increased to nighttime wetting. He couldn’t go to school, couldn’t concentrate and had panic attacks. The private doctor suspected chronic fatigue syndrome.

The children’s hospital’s message was that there is nothing wrong with the girl. Just back to school. I ended up taking my child to home school when there were so many absences from school that I had to deal with child welfare. My daughter had always liked school before and was sad that she couldn’t go there. I knew it wasn’t some prank or not wanting to go to school.

Eventually, my teenage daughter was lying at home in a dark room wearing diapers 24/7 because her continence was completely gone. He was suicidally anxious and depressed and had hysterical panic attacks.

This fall I heard from a friend how her daughter’s severe problems had been resolved with the adhd diagnosis and medication. My child had already completely lost hope, but I somehow managed to get him to undergo further tests.

My daughter was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, adhd and selective mutism.

The child received ADHD medication, and the change was immediate and truly radical. Concentration and stamina improved tremendously, depression and anxiety eased, and – to my complete surprise – incontinence improved.

The girl wanted to go back to school.

My child I spent almost three years of my life lying at home. How many children and young people and their families are currently suffering in many ways because they do not get help for their neuropsychiatric problems? There has started to be more talk about neps problems, but still none of the doctors who examined my child knew how to connect his watering problem with a neuropsychiatric abnormality, and they wanted to solve the mental health problems with psychotherapy, which the child did not have the resources for due to a neuropsychiatric disorder.

I am extremely relieved and grateful that my daughter and I fought through these dark years and that we finally got help. My daughter still has time to live a more normal adolescence. It breaks my heart to think about those young people who don’t get help.

