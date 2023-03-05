Reader’s Opinion | My meter was filled with a parking fine

I had to wait for an ambulance to take care of me at the same time as my car’s parking time was full.

I’m not irreplaceable, but difficult to replace. I am Finnish, an iron professional who has been nursing for 26 years.

The care industry has been struggling with its problems for a long time, and now my measure was full – a parking fine. I had to wait for an ambulance to take care of me at the same time as my car’s parking time was full. The parking supervisor announced that it is not a reason for parking hockey time running out and for neglecting to postpone the time.

How would it feel to be lying alone on the floor with a broken hip while the caregiver has to leave the place just to pass the time in parking hockey?

Sari Haapanen

family nurse, Pornainen

