Reader’s Opinion | My grandmother was a biological genius

Reader’s opinion|My grandmother never complained about the amount of work or her life in general.

Reproductive biology amazingly well photographed Aino Ruoholan writing (HS Opinion 9.9.) reminded me once again of the incredible life of my grandmother Alma. During the civil war, Alma fled with Juho-vaarini, who was doing forest and road work in Lapland, and his four children to live in a hut on a distant island in Inarinjärvi. After the war ended, the family returned to the south. On the way, Alma fell ill with the Spanish flu.

In Helsinki, Juho founded a brick-and-mortar carpentry shop. A couple of floors up, the family lived in a furnace-heated home after the number of children had already grown to eight.

During the Second World War, Alma took care of all the grandchildren whose fathers were on the war front and whose mothers worked full-time. I don’t remember him ever complaining about the amount of work or his life in general, even though two sons and one son-in-law were wounded in the war.

Relaxation took place in the Salvation Army’s assembly space on either Pursimiehenkatu or Uudenmaankatu, accompanied by a group of children who could do their nails.

Alma did not receive any special attention from the state. As a wedding gift, he remembered us, a young couple, with two dish towels, which have lasted 61 years with our careful use.

Olavi Stenman

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.