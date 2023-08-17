Reader’s Opinion | My four-year-old son cleans up the mess of drug policy

My child thought the used drug syringes he found were toys.

Near us is a place where clean needles are distributed. That’s smart. If you try to use syringes in the same place, the person will be hurried away. It’s a no-brainer. In this case, the user comes a block away to our nearby park to spike, and often leaves his tools on the ground. This is inhumane to the users and unintelligent to the residents.

Actual utility rooms are already in use on park sidewalks, under bridges and in stairwells. When we were out recently, my four-year-old son walked up to me with a syringe in one hand and a used needle in the other. He thought they were toys.

In other words, a kindergarten-aged child is cleaning up the mess of our stupid drug policy in the middle of the capital.

We adults can do better.

Family man from Helsinki’s central metropolitan area

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

