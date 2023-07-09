Reader’s Opinion | My father received first-class hospice care

Watching over a loved one in his last moments was tough, but the most important thing was the feeling of gratitude towards public healthcare.

Today In the spring, our loved ones unexpectedly found out about my father’s lung cancer. The doctor we met explained the seriousness of the situation matter-of-factly without embellishing anything. After receiving the diagnosis, my father transferred to the Hus home hospital in accordance with his wishes. My father’s deepest wish was to die at home in his own bed, and we children had decided to make that happen. We knew there wouldn’t be much time left.

Soon after the diagnosis, the home hospital contacted our family. Service, advice and care were a genuine encounter from the beginning. We were amazed to say the least at the tremendous amount of support and time that seemed to be given by every nurse and doctor we encountered. The prevailing challenges in the field, such as haste and lack of resources, did not affect us at any point.

I want to publicly thank the healthcare staff, who are often only criticized. Husi’s home hospital handled my father’s six-week hospice care first-class. Father and our relatives were treated with dignity and respect. My father constantly praised how well he was taken care of.

Hospice care was a completely new situation for all of us. We received a phone number that was answered immediately around the clock and through which we could get a nurse to our home in half an hour if we wanted. We were amazed at how well everything worked. I also greatly appreciate the fact that the oncologist told me during the home visit about the availability of a psychologist, if it seemed that we, the relatives, would like help with the discussion.

Watching over a loved one in his last moments was tough, but the most important thing was the feeling of gratitude towards public healthcare. What can a taxpayer get from society!

Tiina Karkkolainen

Vihti

