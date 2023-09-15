Reader’s Opinion | My dentist does not accept service voucher customers

I wonder if the Hippocratic Oath can be taken conditionally.

I am for decades I treated my teeth at a private dental clinic in Espoo, which is currently part of the Pihlajalinna group. I made an appointment again for the annual check-up. This time I had understood to get a service voucher from the welfare area. The clerk at the dental clinic told me that my dentist does not accept service voucher customers. Why, I asked. The dentist had reportedly not announced the reason.

I was shocked. Of course, I understand that it is more comfortable for a dentist to take care of the teeth of well-off patients in good condition than the bad teeth of clients sent by society – according to the doctor’s assumption or experience. But still. The division into two has progressed surprisingly far in my country.

I then wondered if a private physical therapist can also do the same screening. Can the Hippocratic Oath be sworn conditionally? “In the houses I visit, I go to help the sick – as long as they are wealthy enough.”

Fatherland parka. I hope you don’t run into crises that require cooperation and a we-spirit.

Erkki Lyytikäinen

Espoo

