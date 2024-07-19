Reader’s Opinion | Munkkiniemi’s Baana spoils the ancient rock landscape

Reader’s opinion|The millions swallowed up by the cycling bridge to be built over the sea should rather be used for projects promoting cycling.

Today when everything is cut, as an emeritus cyclist it embarrasses me that Helsinki’s cyclists can easily find more than six million for the cycling bridge to be built over the sea, the Munkkiniemi railway. The bridge would spoil the beautiful rocky landscape of ancient Humallah.

The reasoning is surreal: thanks to the bridge, cyclists would be saved from having to pedal up one hill. It takes about a minute for a normal person to pedal that medium-sized hill.

The people cooling off along the bike paths are almost all very fit and often young. You rarely see old people or children on the railways. That’s why you can’t see it, when the speed of so many cyclists is so slow these days. The weaker ones get under the wheel.

Those millions swallowed by the sea ban could be used for much more important projects promoting cycling. Many bad places are still without bike paths.

There are a few very wide pedestrian corridors in Helsinki, which are used by only a few pedestrians. Why not give cyclists a small piece of those blocks?

The people of Helsinki have already torpedoed this cycling track being built on the sea once. Do the city’s traffic planners live in some bubble reality of bureaucracy?

Veikko Tarvainen

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.