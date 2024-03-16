Reader's Opinion | Mothers who gave birth by C-section should not be left without rehabilitation

In our work, we constantly come across situations where mothers who have given birth do not know how to approach the care of C-section and pelvic floor scars or exercise.

Womens Day once again brought up a number of problems in public health care. The chronic shortage of resources in the counseling system and the abolition of maternity hospitals speak volumes – and that's a good thing.

The decision to close the Lohja maternity hospital by the summer of 2024 signals an alarming trend in which the needs and rights of women who have given birth are being neglected. Decisions like these reinforce the message that birth mothers have been given for a long time: women's health and well-being are not on our society's priority list.

Childbirth the period after is physically and mentally demanding. Proper recovery is central to the long-term well-being of both mother and baby. The professional group, which is currently not supported and which is most urgently needed, is the special expertise of maternity physiotherapists.

Knee surgery is followed by a period of physiotherapy, but the mother who gave birth by C-section is left with the baby in her arms without follow-up and rehabilitation. It goes without saying that the final bill is due for payment in the future.

In our work as a maternity and pelvic floor physiotherapist, we constantly come across situations in which mothers who have given birth do not know how to approach the treatment of C-section and pelvic floor scars or exercise – or generally strengthening their own body after giving birth.

In our work we also constantly see how the lack of exercise during the recovery phase has a negative effect on mothers' ability to function as well as mental and weight control, not to mention sexual health. The direction is not sustainable.

“ Neglecting mothers has far-reaching consequences.

70 percent of our customers (our own survey with a sample of over a thousand customers) are wary of starting exercise after giving birth. This is because mothers do not get enough accurate, researched and reliable information about recovery.

Neglecting mothers has far-reaching and large-scale consequences. It goes without saying that not only the mothers themselves suffer from these effects but also the children they give birth to. How much longer will we watch from the sidelines as our world-famous consultation and birthing services crumble?

State, which leaves mothers to their own devices is not yet a civilized state. If we continue to ignore the well-being of birthing mothers, we will soon have a society where family formation is viewed negatively. Even now, many mothers who have given birth are capable of miracles because they simply have to. Dear decision makers, the same applies to you. Now is the time to start a solution-oriented discussion about how to implement service integration between counseling center experts and maternity physiotherapists.

Tuuli Luhtalampi

maternity and pelvic floor physiotherapist, Espoo

Annakaisa Hinkkanen

maternity and pelvic floor physiotherapist, Jyväskylä

