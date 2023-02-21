Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | More weighted classes need to be established

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 21, 2023
0
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

For example, everyone can play sports equally, regardless of their mother tongue.

Now talk about ending weighted classes. I wonder. On the contrary, shouldn’t they be increased? You’d think it would increase enthusiasm for going to school. Let’s think about classes with a lot of children from immigrant backgrounds. A class focused on music or sports would certainly increase interest in going to school. For example, everyone can play sports equally, regardless of their mother tongue. On that side, your Finnish language skills will improve. We form friendships, we do hobbies together even in our free time, we stay off the streets.

I was very surprised when I heard that there are many times the number of applicants for sports-oriented classes compared to those accepted. And that the tests last many days. You can’t expect children to be top athletes even in elementary school. Can’t more of those classes be established so that everyone can get in?

You should remember the old truth: participation is cumulative, good together, good in everything. Another truth: a person strives to live up to his reputation.

Ritva Remes

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

