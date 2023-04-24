Reader’s Opinion | More therapists are needed

Training therapists can be done by training existing personnel and reorganizing basic work.

In an opinion piece (HS 20.4.) the solution of the Terapiat etullinjaan operating model was brought up to train thousands of therapists and concern about how this is possible in the current shortage of health and social care professionals.

Training therapists can be done by training existing personnel and reorganizing basic work. The primary treatment for common mental health disorders is often therapy, which is why everyone treating them should have evidence-based tools at their disposal. High-quality tools guarantee that the reorganized treatment conditions are more functional, meaningful and sustainable from the point of view of both professionals and those seeking help.

Hiring thousands of new social security professionals is not possible. However, around 2,000 professionals have already been trained nationwide with the help of the Terapiat etullinjaan operating model. Training can be made more scalable by relying on online pedagogy and implementing the training in collaboration with public healthcare.

Kasperi Mikkonen

psychologist, training activity development manager, Therapies to the front line operating model

